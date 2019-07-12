Generation Investment Management Llp Increases Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL); Modera Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in International Business Machs (IBM)

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.07 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 41,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.58M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.03 million, up from 4.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $92.69. About 1.46 million shares traded or 24.31% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 996,917 shares to 3.56M shares, valued at $323.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 239,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857,209 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation invested 0.19% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company reported 14,535 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 6,050 shares. Financial Counselors invested in 100,815 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De has 43,637 shares. 5.93M are owned by Capital World Invsts. 300 are owned by Blume Cap. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.89% or 102,151 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Investment Counsel accumulated 1.31% or 304,300 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Com has 7,149 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1.21% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 50,670 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Republic holds 47,800 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.44% or 329,034 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.