Generation Investment Management Llp Increased Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $2.87 Million; Peak Asset Management Maintains Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 33,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 416,882 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.14 million, up from 383,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 1.54M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon Offers His Stance On Facebook’s Data Scandal; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 10/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $63; 14/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 24,385 shares to 20.90 million shares, valued at $839.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.99M shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

