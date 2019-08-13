Generation Investment Management Llp Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Dsm Capital Partners Decreased Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $9.08 Million as Stock Rose

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 33,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 660,871 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.89M, down from 694,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $272. About 1.17M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 567,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 10.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, down from 10.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $108.96. About 1.19 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0.42% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0% or 149 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 63,200 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 10,661 shares. The New York-based Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.29% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 0.99% or 275,741 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has 0.23% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 199,000 are held by Robecosam Ag. Raymond James Trust Na reported 54,584 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.12% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.09% or 105,122 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles holds 15,109 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Circle Investors has 0.99% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 49,072 shares to 4.78 million shares, valued at $764.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 105,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.33 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 239,948 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $217.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.

