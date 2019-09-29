Generation Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed By $41.93 Million Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake; Shorts at ENI SPA ROMA ORDINARY SHARES (EIPAF) Lowered By 5.15%

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) stake by 5.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 607,642 shares as Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Generation Investment Management Llp holds 10.41 million shares with $727.65 million value, down from 11.02 million last quarter. Henry Schein Inc now has $9.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 770,630 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

