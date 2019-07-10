Generation Investment Management Llp Has Increased Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding By $8.54 Million; Innospec (IOSP) Shorts Increased By 8.87%

Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) had an increase of 8.87% in short interest. IOSP’s SI was 256,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.87% from 235,700 shares previously. With 75,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s short sellers to cover IOSP’s short positions. The SI to Innospec Inc’s float is 1.07%. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 117,603 shares traded or 8.94% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C

Generation Investment Management Llp increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 1.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Generation Investment Management Llp acquired 80,526 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Generation Investment Management Llp holds 5.78 million shares with $612.56 million value, up from 5.69 million last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $108.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $116.64. About 2.98M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Innospec (IOSP) Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Innospec (IOSP) Up 40% in 6 Months: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Innospec (IOSP) Shares Up 37% YTD: What’s Behind the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products (APD) Stock Up 45% YTD: What’s Behind the Rally? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to gas and oil exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It operates through four divisions: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. It has a 24.61 P/E ratio. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) Recent Track Record Look Strong? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, TXN, KEM – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, TXN, NVDA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K. $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Barker Ellen. Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by CARP DANIEL A. XIE BING sold $2.21 million worth of stock or 21,337 shares. The insider ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34M. Shares for $601,658 were sold by Whitaker Darla H on Thursday, January 31.

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 535,824 shares to 3.02M valued at $483.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 305,014 shares and now owns 1.34M shares. Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) was reduced too.