Generation Investment Management Llp Has Increased Its Equifax (EFX) Holding by $91.93 Million as Valuation Rose; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Increases Holding in Verint Sys (VRNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 9,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.46 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 479,742 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 680,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 3.24M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $438.24M, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 574,306 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading; 15/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS REPORT IDENTIFIES NO ADDITIONAL AFFECTED CONSUMERS; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q EPS 75c; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 15/03/2018 – DOJ Bring Charges Against Former Equifax CIO (Audio); 03/05/2018 – Equifax: Hldr Proposal Regarding Political Contributions Disclosure Did Not Pass; 14/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Rev $865.7M; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6,822 shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $121.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 182,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.06% or 393,445 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 50,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.15% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 8.11M shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2,125 shares. Cap Intll holds 12.21 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Rech Glob Invsts holds 0.12% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 2.88 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Retirement Of Alabama holds 105,460 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 175,054 shares. North Star Asset owns 116,772 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Everence Mgmt Inc stated it has 4,774 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 2,359 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 203,726 shares. 2,044 were reported by Conning.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout holds 0.11% or 103,916 shares in its portfolio. 8,639 are owned by Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt. Gotham Asset Llc reported 0.12% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Bbt Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.8% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 2,022 were reported by Macquarie Gru Limited. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 99 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 878,871 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% or 5,299 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 13,761 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 31,927 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 170,247 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 12,885 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $106.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 386,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

