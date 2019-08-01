Generation Investment Management Llp Has Cut Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) as Market Value Rose; Jump Trading Has Boosted Holding in Kb Home (KBH) as Shares Rose

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 535,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 3.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.10M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.52. About 4.17 million shares traded or 123.43% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.80M shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29,443 shares to 103,786 shares, valued at $184.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 1.23M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W. 6,428 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $966,713 were sold by Ayala John. Another trade for 36,364 shares valued at $5.42 million was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter And Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hilltop Holdings reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). St Germain D J Inc invested in 0.2% or 11,777 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Page Arthur B owns 30,073 shares for 4.01% of their portfolio. Welch Group Ltd Co, Alabama-based fund reported 1,863 shares. 153 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.33% or 16,534 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc invested in 26,350 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Fjarde Ap reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,228 shares. Savings Bank Of The West owns 4,649 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 14,961 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 19,072 shares. 1.37M are owned by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. 8,326 were reported by Profund Ltd Liability. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 75 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc accumulated 17,641 shares. Riverhead Management Lc accumulated 14,808 shares. Long Pond Cap LP holds 566,680 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Voya Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 173,813 shares. 1.21 million are held by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 291,428 shares to 22,072 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 135,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,115 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

