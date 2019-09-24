Generation Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $1.91 Million; Tig Advisors Has Raised Position in Sprint (S)

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 16,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 5.79M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664.66M, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 1.04 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 3.97M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT BEGINS CALL WITH INVESTORS; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Announces New York City, Phoenix and Kansas City Among First to Experience Sprint 5G; 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint names Michel Combes as CEO, elevates Marcelo Claure to executive chairman; 30/04/2018 – Sprint may lose a third of its value if T-Mobile merger deal falls through: Analyst; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Elevates Marcelo Claure To Executive Chairman And Appoints Michel Combes As CEO; 30/04/2018 – SPRINT CEO SAYS 5G WILL CREATE 3 MILLIONS JOBS: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 446,421 shares to 2.85 million shares, valued at $360.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.