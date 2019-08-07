Generation Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $1.02 Million; Foster & Motley Has Lifted Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $642,222

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 4,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 368,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.03M, up from 364,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $240.65. About 556,138 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 48,775 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, up from 45,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $180.95. About 811,299 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,833 were accumulated by Spinnaker Tru. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 4,101 shares. Swift Run Mngmt Lc holds 0.24% or 1,040 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Clean Yield Gru invested in 1.13% or 11,186 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Company has 3,418 shares. Argent Tru Co has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 9,330 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22.50 million shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability reported 15,482 shares. Wellington Shields And has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cardinal Capital Management accumulated 1.51% or 21,126 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hartford Investment Mgmt Company accumulated 58,689 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Gradient Lc stated it has 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 984,311 shares to 2.29 million shares, valued at $679.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.02M shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.41% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 378,147 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 200 shares. Argent Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 4,230 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fosun Interest Ltd holds 3,870 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd owns 14,271 shares. 24,196 were reported by Fayez Sarofim. The New York-based Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Company has invested 0.59% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has 11,993 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Dillon & Assocs stated it has 3,139 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.14% or 1,105 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 3,410 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. First Bancorporation has 0.88% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Jennison Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 4,816 shares to 20,162 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 11,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,471 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).