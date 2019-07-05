Generation Investment Management Llp Continues to Hold Position in Texas Instrs (TXN); Visa (V) Shareholder Benin Management Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 80,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.78M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612.56M, up from 5.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 5.57M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0.11% or 944,260 shares. Wright Ser Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,487 shares. Invesco has invested 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tcw Gru accumulated 26,740 shares. Ghp Invest Inc stated it has 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Us Bank & Trust De invested 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Psagot Inv House Limited has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,026 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund has 18,659 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability owns 22,649 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.63% or 83,436 shares. Lincoln National Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Principal Financial Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 161,922 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 2,031 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19M. Shares for $936,455 were sold by Flessner Kyle M on Thursday, January 31. Barker Ellen also sold $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. On Wednesday, February 6 PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 7,000 shares. $2.34 million worth of stock was sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Whitaker Darla H.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 305,014 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $91.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 223,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md holds 1,600 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 15.90M shares. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 2,625 shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Cap holds 0.2% or 1.21 million shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 1.19 million shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny accumulated 18,500 shares or 0.42% of the stock. 64,200 were accumulated by Westwood Mgmt Il. Peak Asset stated it has 3.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gluskin Sheff & Associate Incorporated accumulated 117,541 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 366,680 shares. Hanseatic Management Service reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 47,343 were reported by Ipswich Investment Mgmt. Wesbanco National Bank owns 11,960 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,853 shares to 133,347 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $2.97 billion for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.