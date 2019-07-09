Generation Investment Management Llp Continues to Hold Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); General American Investors (GAM) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 35,683 shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 29,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 103,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.82M, up from 74,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% or 6,556 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Pnc Ser Grp Inc Inc has 2,158 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 8,947 shares. Saba Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 445,534 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.1% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Css Limited Liability Il invested 0.07% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 728 are held by Hanson Mcclain. 126,200 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 23,661 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 1607 Cap Partners Ltd Co holds 1.18% or 646,822 shares. 7,614 were reported by Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp. Raymond James And Assoc holds 560,862 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Associate Incorporated stated it has 108,405 shares. 6,102 are owned by Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 41,300 shares. Moreover, Murphy Mngmt has 2.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,239 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 296 shares. South State owns 8,205 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 3.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). R G Niederhoffer Capital Mngmt Inc holds 800 shares or 12.97% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,781 shares. Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca) has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Adi Cap Management Limited Liability has 1.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 200 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 5,491 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Amer Asset Management Inc stated it has 631 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. 667 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Company. Seatown Hldg Pte Limited stated it has 33,950 shares or 7.12% of all its holdings. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa holds 1.96% or 1,494 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 996,917 shares to 3.56M shares, valued at $323.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 223,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).