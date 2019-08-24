Generation Investment Management Llp Boosted Its Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $286.92 Million as Shares Declined; Raymond James & Associates Holding in Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Raised by $16.99 Million as Valuation Rose

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 69,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 134,177 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.02 million, up from 65,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $388.62. About 262,305 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 6.83 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 20.92M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894.70 million, up from 14.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 8.50M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 228,884 shares to 315,493 shares, valued at $79.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 567,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Incorporated owns 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 10,934 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 12.22 million shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 17,656 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 187,749 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Llc has invested 0.41% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Sol Company has 0.43% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Theleme Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 17.22% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 6.75M shares. Iat Reinsurance Com reported 0.18% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). The Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.09% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 451,246 shares. 56,159 were reported by Perkins Coie Trust. Blair William & Communication Il has invested 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). State Street holds 0.18% or 54.04M shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Advsrs Llc owns 1.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 70,320 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. On Monday, August 5 Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,595 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,720 shares to 92,266 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 14,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,085 shares, and cut its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).