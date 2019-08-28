General Mtrs (GM) Holding Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc; Wellington Shields Capital Management Increases Position in Micron Technology (MU)

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 180.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 11.33 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs (GM) by 210.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 154,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 227,283 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 73,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 5.68 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK SAYS ONE GM WAS SUSPENDED; CBI REGISTERED CASES; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB TO INJECT $750 MLN TO GM’S S.KOREA UNIT – YONHAP; 10/05/2018 – GM EXEC BARRY ENGLE SAYS GM’S COMMITMENT TO S.KOREA IS LONG TERM AND SINCERE; 25/04/2018 – GM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank Investment Will Be Made in Two Tranches; 01/05/2018 – INTEVA PRODUCTS NAMED 2017 GM SUPPLIER OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – THIRD SHIFT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN SEPT. 2018; 23/05/2018 – TRUMP CONSIDERING 232 TRADE INVESTIGATION OF AUTO IMPORTS ON NATIONAL SECURITY GROUNDS -SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Bucs launch probe after GM threatened with murder-scene tweet; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns GM Fncl Cns Automble Rcvbls Tr 2018-2 Nts Rtgs

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 19,933 shares to 470 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 3,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,373 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Masters Cap Management Llc stated it has 1.98% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 119,997 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Com owns 14,247 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 10,750 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 6,605 shares. Css Lc Il owns 0.14% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 61,823 shares. Royal London Asset owns 530,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 550 shares. Opus reported 88,500 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1,404 shares. 12,408 were reported by Ims Mngmt. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 159,837 are held by Stanley Cap Mgmt Llc. Cutter & Co Brokerage reported 11,035 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 42,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.09% stake. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 7.38 million shares. Blume holds 23,975 shares. Ally Fincl reported 15,000 shares. New York-based Capital Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Andra Ap holds 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 155,300 shares. Corsair LP owns 10,803 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 86,350 shares. Sageworth Tru Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amer National Registered Advisor has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 5.21% or 236,260 shares. Hartford Inv Management holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 210,211 shares. The Texas-based First Dallas Secs Inc has invested 0.47% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sun Life holds 0.02% or 1,923 shares.