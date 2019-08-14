General Mtrs Co (GM) Valuation Rose While Hap Trading Has Trimmed Its Stake; Corecommodity Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Hudbay Minerals (HBM) as Shares Declined

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 92.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 161,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 13,731 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $509,000, down from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 6.31M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – GM Korea Board to Vote on Filing for Receivership as Talks Fail; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Bosch for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 16/05/2018 – GM’s Next Battle With Ford: Really Big Pickups; 13/03/2018 – GM Plans Airbnb-Type Program for Cars (Video); 26/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY IF NO DEAL BY APRIL 20: DONGA; 24/05/2018 – Jabra names Kelly Nagel GM for Jabra North America (NA); 02/04/2018 – TANTK IM. G.M. BERIEVA PAO TAKBI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE RUB 8.93 BLN VS RUB 8.4 BLN YEAR AGO; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN SAYS BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Liquidity Quarter End $31.3B; 09/04/2018 – GM Korea says it may drop Spark, replace with crossover

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc analyzed 192,600 shares as the company's stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 273,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 465,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $909.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 952,984 shares traded or 0.90% up from the average. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 63,913 shares to 103,713 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 87,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWY).

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 11,612 shares to 15,643 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg by 19,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).