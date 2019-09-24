General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Value Rose While Shufro Rose & Co Has Cut Stake; As Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stock Rose, Caxton Has Raised Stake by $310,720

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 16,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 155,223 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98M, down from 171,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 141,800 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM agrees to provide $3.6 bln funding to S.Korean unit -S.Korea; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO ASK GM TO ROLL OVER DEBT OF 980 BLN WON COMING DUE IN APRIL; 12/04/2018 – GM President: GM Korea restructuring talks have April 20 deadline; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.5 BLN IN GM CRUISE; 31/05/2018 – GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 07/05/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO SALES POST +4.8 PCT GROWTH IN APRIL FROM MARCH – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 22/03/2018 – WPP’s Team Ford Appoints Preuss to Lead Public Affairs; 26/04/2018 – STEVENS SAYS KOREA DEAL COULD HELP GM 2019 PROFIT BY $500M; 25/04/2018 – GM to add shift at Tennessee plant making SUVs, crossovers

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 481 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Alcentra Capital: Selling Stock Or Selling Out? – Seeking Alpha" on May 18, 2017

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36M shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.94 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 21,739 shares to 741,341 shares, valued at $15.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 30,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Seneca Foods Corp New (NASDAQ:SENEA).