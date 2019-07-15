General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Price Declined While American Assets Investment Management Has Lowered by $1.48 Million Its Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Lifted Position

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 1,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 7.16 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 05/04/2018 – Peugeot boss says CO2 fines will create Chinese ‘Trojan Horse’; 03/04/2018 – Chicago Bus Jrnl: WBBM-Channel 2’s pick for GM surprises employees; 17/04/2018 – GM’s Shift to Quarterly Sales Spurs Data Supplier to Follow Suit; 15/03/2018 – General Motors to Build Production Versions of Cruise AV at Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 02/04/2018 – GM Korea says March sales slump 19 pct from year earlier; 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM: SETTLEMENT MAY TRIGGER 30M SHARE PAYOUT FROM GM; 15/03/2018 – GM to make production versions of self-driving Cruise AVs in Michigan; 26/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20 – union

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJH) by 2,298 shares to 13,546 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,038 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01B for 6.90 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54 billion and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 20,000 shares to 69,800 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).