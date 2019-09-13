General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake Upped by Alethea Capital Management Llc; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holder Allsquare Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $317,566

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $143.63. About 1.45 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab –

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 441.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 26,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 32,518 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 6.53M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK LTD IDBI.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID CBI BOOKS EX-GM OF CO FOR FRAUD; 26/04/2018 – GM Truck Changeover Makes Barra’s Profit Target a Tougher Sell; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Press: Source: Wild GM front-runner Paul Fenton in town for initial interview; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENT TO BE MADE IN 2 TRANCHES; 07/03/2018 – GM China vehicle sales in February up 7.8 pct y/y; 27/04/2018 – U.S. likely to back freezing fuel economy standards from 2020 through 2026; 07/05/2018 – IAC Group Recognized by General Motors as a 2017 Supplier of the Year; 12/04/2018 – EVGO – EVGO AND MAVEN GIG ANNOUNCE FAST CHARGING NETWORK FOR ON-DEMAND DRIVERS; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.