General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake Held by Anchor Bolt Capital Lp; Murphy Capital Management Holding in Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Increased as Valuation Declined

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $144.27. About 3.83M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 936,086 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.73M, up from 927,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 4.68 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/03/2018 – Automodular and HLS to Amend Arrangement Agreement to Address Potential Distribution of GM Settlement Proceeds Post-Closing Due; 08/03/2018 – Consumers Energy’s New Renewable Energy Program Helps General Motors and Switch in Michigan; 31/05/2018 – GM: NEW: SoftBank Vision Fund, a prominent technology investment firm, will invest $2.25 billion in @GM’s @Cruise Automation autonomous vehicle operations; 23/04/2018 – GM TO INJECT 500B WON OF EMERGENCY FUNDS INTO KOREA UNIT: DAILY; 26/04/2018 – General Motors tops estimates on strong sales of crossovers; 13/04/2018 – GM says sticking to April 20 deadline for GM Korea restructuring; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 31/05/2018 – GM also will make a fresh $1.1 billion investment into GM Cruise Holdings; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — The restructuring of General Motors’ ailing operations in South Korea is shaking the country’s economy, and exposing a series of problems that it needs to overcome to ensure economic growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Company reported 104,667 shares stake. First Tru holds 0.2% or 12,574 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt owns 20,754 shares. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs reported 0.02% stake. Thomasville Natl Bank holds 1.82% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 62,438 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Com (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 5,510 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.96% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allen Ops Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.7% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,806 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd reported 4,686 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 25,814 shares. 292,874 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd reported 3,575 shares. Barometer Cap Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 26,400 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 0.09% or 15,432 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.3% or 157,606 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $889,967 activity. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15. $1.59M worth of stock was sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, February 14. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of stock.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 3,862 shares to 43,277 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 5,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,605 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Telecom Services Vipe (VOX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 27,290 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 8,064 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) L P, New York-based fund reported 158,568 shares. Hamel Associates reported 31,410 shares. Hartford Invest Management Company reported 163,502 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 323,469 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First National Trust Communications invested in 0.02% or 6,711 shares. Eos Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 15,750 shares. Cap Advsr Ok invested 0.37% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Peoples Financial Svcs reported 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). America First Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Dupont Mngmt holds 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 115,615 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 808,663 shares to 174,615 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 654,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).