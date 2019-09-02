General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Lifted Stake; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted Stake

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 274.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 14,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 377,886 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 114.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 4.60M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 12/04/2018 – EVGO SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH MAVEN, GM’S CAR SHARING BRAND, TO CONSTRUCT DC FAST CHARGING NETWORK AVAILABLE TO MAVEN GIG CHEVROLET BOLT EV DRIVERS; 07/03/2018 – GM China vehicle sales in February up 7.8 pct y/y; 15/03/2018 – GM SEES COMMERCIALIZING CRUISE AV IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – GM KOREA’S DEAL WITH UNION TO LEAD TO CUTS IN LABOUR COSTS BY 3.7 TRLN WON OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS -S.KOREA; 18/04/2018 – General Motors: Johan de Nysschen Leaving to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s GEAC orders more field trials of GM mustard to check impact on honey bees – Business Standard; 31/05/2018 – GM Wins $2.25 Billion SoftBank Backing to Boost Self-Driving Bid; 28/03/2018 – GM PRESENTATION ENDS; 05/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE GM FINANCIAL CONSUMER AUTOMOBILE RECEIVABL; 09/04/2018 – GM Korea says it may drop Spark, replace with crossover

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Financial Advisers Limited Com holds 0.01% or 9,199 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 2,511 are owned by Somerset. United Automobile Association holds 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 16,667 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Com L L C has invested 0.72% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Centurylink Investment Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 5,451 shares. Sit Inv reported 4,975 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 14,956 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Raymond James Services Incorporated stated it has 3,769 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Fred Alger Inc owns 7,395 shares.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares to 11,040 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 34,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,840 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Names Thomas M. Wojcik as Next Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is Said to Consider Selling Majority Stake in BlueMountain Capital – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Company accumulated 728,228 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.16% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 2.22 million shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Lc has 0.05% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 858,214 shares. First Natl Tru Commerce holds 0.02% or 6,711 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 28 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 109,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Arizona-based Stellar Mgmt Lc has invested 1.44% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Dupont Cap Corporation reported 115,615 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.45M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 15,204 shares. Natl Pension accumulated 0.21% or 1.45 million shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Destination Wealth accumulated 0% or 54 shares. Sequoia Limited Liability accumulated 5,449 shares.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GM Expects Faster Earnings Growth as Pickup Sales Rebound – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trump takes aim at GM again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto stocks drop on tariff escalation – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ford and GM get Thumbs Up from Morgan Stanley – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Ford’s Defense Contractor Acquisition Is Brilliant – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.