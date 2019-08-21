General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Loews Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Trimmed Stake by $578,358

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 1,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,643 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, down from 22,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $331.75. About 1.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING

Loews Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 353,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, down from 383,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 3.99M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS ELAINE BUCKBERG WAS NAMED AS CHIEF ECONOMIST, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 16/05/2018 – Volex PLC Proposed Acquisition, Placing and Notice of GM; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving car ops in Arizona. Will continue in Pitt, SF. – ! $GOOG $GM $F $IN; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB GAINS VETO POWERS THAT ALLOW IT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – YONHAP; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO START PHASE 3 GM-1271 STUDY IN AML IN 3Q; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS INITIATES SECTION 232 INVESTIGATION INTO IMPORTS OF CARS, SUVS, LIGHTS TRUCKS AND VANS; 05/04/2018 – UK CAR INDUSTRY BODY SAYS ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY AND CONFUSION OVER AIR QUALITY PLANS CONTINUED TO AFFECT CONFIDENCE, RESULTING IN DECLINES ACROSS ALL SALES TYPES; 26/04/2018 – GM CLOSED GUNSAN PLANT; CUTS HEADCOUNT TO ABOUT 13K FROM 17K; 03/04/2018 – GM Scraps a Standard in Sales Reporting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 1.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has invested 0.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 6,122 shares. Evanson Asset Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barnett reported 231 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Co invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Frontier invested in 0.08% or 3,383 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc owns 48,088 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Harvey Cap Management holds 2.93% or 15,980 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Engines Limited Liability Corp holds 2,695 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Towercrest Capital Management reported 0.14% stake. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 6,420 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 249,153 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Com holds 1.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,915 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 2,819 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.41 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IXUS) by 17,158 shares to 47,199 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares to 409,582 shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education I.

