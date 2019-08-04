General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $27.75 Million; Oxbow Advisors Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Has Upped as Valuation Declined

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 7.89M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 12/04/2018 – GM PRESIDENT SAYS IF NO APRIL 20 AGREEMENT, WILL LIKELY SEEK BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION FOR GM KOREA; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL DESIGN, ENGINEER & MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW SMALL SUV FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 18/04/2018 – General Motors: Johan de Nysschen Leaving to Pursue Other Interests; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – GM expects S.Korea-US’s revised trade deal to ease investment risks- S.Korea’s trade ministry; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 27/03/2018 – US News: South Korea’s Due Diligence on GM’s Local Unit Going ‘Smoothly’; 05/04/2018 – UK CAR INDUSTRY BODY SAYS ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY AND CONFUSION OVER AIR QUALITY PLANS CONTINUED TO AFFECT CONFIDENCE, RESULTING IN DECLINES ACROSS ALL SALES TYPES; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS ITS UPCOMING PORTFOLIO WILL PLAY A VERY IMPORTANT ROLE FOR CADILLAC – NY AUTO SUMMIT

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 7,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 54,899 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 47,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 1.80M shares traded or 37.79% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Partners Gru Ltd Co stated it has 462,866 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 0.51% stake. Edgar Lomax Co Va has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Keybank Association Oh reported 162,719 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.72% or 16,560 shares. Westwood Group accumulated 28,405 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.04% or 2.46M shares. Washington Tru has invested 0.42% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Washington-based Washington Tru Bankshares has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Knott David M reported 0.07% stake. Stephens Ar has 33,493 shares. First Natl accumulated 6,711 shares. Snow Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cordasco Financial Ntwk invested in 0.17% or 4,504 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.17% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.17% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 357,952 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Incorporated. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 16,220 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.05% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 1.16 million shares. King Luther Mgmt holds 0.01% or 17,992 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,705 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc reported 0.77% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co reported 2,837 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 1.08 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru Inc (Ca) reported 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Amica Retiree Med Tru invested in 1,640 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake.