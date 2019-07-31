General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Kingstown Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $27.75 Million; Etrade Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 543 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,639 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 2,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $11.55 during the last trading session, reaching $520.09. About 461,688 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 8.57 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. agencies moving forward with proposing fuel economy revisions; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO GM.N SAYS GM KOREA’S LABOR UNION REQUESTED EXTENSION TO CONTRACT TALKS, TARGETING TENTATIVE AGREEMENT BY MONDAY AFTERNOON; 28/03/2018 – GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 04/04/2018 – GM ISSUES STATEMENT ON U.S./CHINA TRADE; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank plans to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors autonomous vehicle unit; 20/04/2018 – S.KOREA URGES GM KOREA AND UNION TO REACH DEAL PROMPTLY; 31/05/2018 – BREAKING: Softbank’s Vision Fund to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ self-driving vehicles unit; 22/03/2018 – CS:1Q TO DATE GM ESTIMATED NET REVENUES IN LINE WITH LAST YR; 25/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Browns GM: No Legitimate Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mnuchin Opens To Libra, Tesla Closes Above $250; Goldman Beats, Confirming Charts, Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical Earnings: ISRG Stock Sinks on Q1 Profit Miss – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst: Intuitive Surgical Could Lead Its Market For Another Decade – Schaeffers Research” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive operating chief to step down at year-end – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset (Americas) reported 4,978 shares. Samlyn Capital Lc holds 0.88% or 65,364 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.2% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 22,057 shares. Bamco Ny reported 35,806 shares stake. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Co holds 750 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Premier Asset Management Ltd Com reported 24,885 shares stake. Moreover, Landscape Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 43,000 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 15,577 shares. Calamos Lc has invested 0.2% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The California-based Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability invested in 0.95% or 7,091 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.09 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $2.65M worth of stock or 4,974 shares. $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 11,874 shares to 55,878 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 50,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,915 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GM rolls out mid-engine Corvette to challenge Europeans – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crossover and SUV Deliveries Surge at GM — and Ford Isn’t Far Behind – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN and GM Extend Agreements, Grow Relationship – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM’s China deliveries fall 12% in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 20.99% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 7.07 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 69,960 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 300,958 are held by Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited. Kwmg Ltd Co has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 107 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 27,290 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America, a New York-based fund reported 3,780 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd accumulated 5,800 shares. Victory Cap Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Yhb Advsr owns 61,375 shares. Pinnacle has 14,358 shares. Captrust has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 12,836 shares. Kepos Capital Lp accumulated 166,283 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Dnb Asset As holds 180,413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 353,680 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 8,962 shares.