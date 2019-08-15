General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $19.30 Million; Rambus (RMBS) Holder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowered Holding by $2.74 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 521,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 16.44M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610.06 million, down from 16.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 2.38 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ROOF MODULE PRODUCTION HAS BEGUN; PRODUCTION OF FOURTH GENERATION CRUISE AV EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 15/03/2018 – GM SEES COMMERCIALIZING CRUISE AV IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – GM Faces Renewed Prospect of $1 Billion Payout Over Ignition Safety; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS TO GROW BOTH IN THE UNITED STATES AND CHINA, AND THIS VOLUME INCREASE “WILL LEAD TO A 100 PCT INCREASE IN CADILLAC PROFITABILUITY OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS” – NY AUTO; 13/04/2018 – GM Layoffs Linked to Slow Sales of Cruze Compact Car; 05/04/2018 – UK DEMAND AMONG FLEET CAR BUYERS FELL 15 PCT, PRIVATE BUYERS DOWN 16.5 PCT IN MARCH; 05/04/2018 – UK diesel sales slump by more than a third in key selling month March; 12/04/2018 – GM PRESIDENT SAYS IF NO APRIL 20 AGREEMENT, WILL LIKELY SEEK BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION FOR GM KOREA; 13/03/2018 – India cuts Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalty, may trigger another row; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea will continue talks with union until Monday afternoon

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Rambus Inc (RMBS) by 86.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 274,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% . The institutional investor held 42,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 316,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Rambus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 113,057 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. EPS 21C; 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Rev $46.4M; 27/04/2018 – Rambus Shareholder Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Gets 42.5M Votes Against, 38.6M For; 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS BEGINS ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Rambus Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 28c; 19/03/2018 – Rambus to Develop Hybrid Memory System Architectures for Future Data Centers; 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS INITIATED ABOUT $50M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SIGNED A PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING TONGFANG MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS TO LICENSE DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TONGFANG; 06/03/2018 Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 52,700 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $85.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 21,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC).

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.