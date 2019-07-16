General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder American Assets Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.48 Million as Share Price Declined; As Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Market Value Declined, Bridgewater Associates LP Decreased Its Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 33,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 138,276 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, down from 172,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 220,407 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 193,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 5.21M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust (GMALT) 2017-2; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea will continue talks with union until Monday afternoon; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO START PHASE 3 GM-1271 STUDY IN AML IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – STEVENS SAYS KOREA DEAL COULD HELP GM 2019 PROFIT BY $500M; 03/04/2018 – GM drops monthly sales reports, paving the way for others to follow; 07/05/2018 – IAC Group Recognized by General Motors as a 2017 Supplier of the Year; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS LTD CNU.NZ – CHORUS’ CURRENT CFO ANDREW CARROLL WILL TRANSITION INTO GM, NETWORK AND FIELD MANAGEMENT ROLE; 27/04/2018 – GM CEO’s Pay Slips a Second Year After Board Set Tougher Targets; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH OVERSEAS SALES DOWN 3 PCT Y/Y

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 15,192 shares to 217,153 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.61 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cheetah Mobile launches CM Translator international edition on Indiegogo – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EnerCom Announces Further Presenting Companies at The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Canada’s Housing Bubble: Investors Beware – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FCBI, DFRG, PCMI and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Cheap Canadian Banking Stocks With Ultra-Low P/E Ratios – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Company reported 1.86% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Trust Communication Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Snow Management Lp reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management LP has 0.05% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Essex Fincl Incorporated reported 5,929 shares stake. Bessemer Group, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,863 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 0.17% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Advisory Services Network Ltd accumulated 22,076 shares. Mutual Of America Capital holds 174,673 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.29% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). International Gp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Sei Invests Company reported 0.18% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Anchor Bolt Capital LP invested in 936,086 shares.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 6.93 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Automobile ETFs That Could Rev Up – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse sees healthy profits for GM – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Ram Truck Sales Soar Again: Can GM Stay in Second Place? – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “General Motors Air Bag Footdragging Adds Unnecessary Risk To GM Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Cadillac and Lincoln Luxury Brands Are Ready for Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.