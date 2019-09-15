General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Rose While Spears Abacus Advisors Upped Its Stake; First Washington Stake in Insteel Industries (IIIN) Increased by $1.17 Million as Valuation Declined

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 22,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 545,710 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.03M, up from 522,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 8.67M shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – Times of India: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 25/04/2018 – SEOUL-GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN SAYS VERY CLOSE TO RESOLUTION ON GM KOREA; 17/05/2018 – REG-Mechan Controls Plc GM Statement; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS IT WILL ALSO INVEST $1.1 BLN IN GM CRUISE UPON SOFTBANK DEAL CLOSE; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 24/04/2018 – GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Rev $36.1B; 26/04/2018 – GM Has Preliminary Deal With Korea Development Bank for $750M Funding; 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL TO SELL POWER FROM ITS FIRST WIND FARM IN U.S. STATE OF ILLINOIS TO BLOOMBERG AND GENERAL MOTORS; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA COURT RECEIVERSHIP DECISION DELAYED TO MONDAY

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 58,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 204,850 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 146,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 109,733 shares traded or 22.75% up from the average. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by THOMPSON G KENNEDY, worth $89,300 on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold IIIN shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.34 million shares or 3.26% more from 14.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 7,247 shares. First Wilshire Mgmt, California-based fund reported 29,107 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 16,911 shares stake. Invesco Ltd owns 60,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Morgan Stanley invested in 121,064 shares. Bruce Co has 190,000 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. First Washington invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). 429,651 were accumulated by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 6,225 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Capital Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 159,831 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 78 shares. Tobam invested in 0% or 1,066 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department invested in 0.02% or 4,036 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 64,112 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd holds 0.33% or 114,879 shares in its portfolio. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bruce & reported 300,000 shares stake. Pointstate Ltd Partnership holds 0.88% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.09 million shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg has invested 0.6% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 176,626 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ruffer Llp owns 3.59% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 3.99M shares. Stellar Cap Limited Liability Corp has 1.44% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.29% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 466,338 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.64% or 125,998 shares. Greenlight Capital Inc owns 5.86M shares.

