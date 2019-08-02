General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Rose While Btc Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $1.20 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Has Raised Stake

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 32,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 47,520 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 79,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 5.69 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/04/2018 – GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – EXECUTED UNSECURED $16.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT AMENDS & EXTENDS GM’S EXISTING $14.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – S.KOREA TO HOLD EMERGENCY MINISTERS MTG ON GM KOREA: MONEYTODAY; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Brose for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 17/04/2018 – GM’s Shift to Quarterly Sales Spurs Data Supplier to Follow Suit; 05/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Hornets get permission to speak with three GM candidates; 23/04/2018 – S.KOREA TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE, DISCUSS PLAN FOR GM KOREA; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 163,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 559,545 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.99 million, up from 396,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 21.52M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 51,162 shares to 81,914 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,786 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Co Limited Liability Co invested in 2.7% or 77,794 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth accumulated 14,045 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.53% or 487,790 shares in its portfolio. Security has 86,140 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Curbstone owns 1.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 47,277 shares. Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 1.39% or 26,429 shares in its portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Management reported 0.29% stake. 325,273 are owned by Huber Capital Mgmt Lc. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 314,161 shares or 3.72% of the stock. Bailard Incorporated holds 2.81% or 383,765 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3.45M shares. Lederer And Assoc Counsel Ca reported 2.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 111,597 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 40,366 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,573 shares to 64,830 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).