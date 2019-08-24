General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Price Rose While Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Cut by $27.75 Million Its Holding; Martingale Asset Management LP Raised Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $3.43 Million as Valuation Rose

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – GM’s S.Korean union says will not demand pay rise; calls for job security; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Motors Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GM); 26/04/2018 – GM Financial: Available Liquidity $19.4 Billion at March 31; 23/04/2018 – GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights; 29/03/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 14, 2018; 25/04/2018 – GM may raise investment plan for S.Korean unit; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns GM Fncl Cns Automble Rcvbls Tr 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU HUIFEN-A DEPUTY GM ARRESTED ON ENVIRONMENTAL VIOLATIONS; 04/04/2018 – GM: JUST IN: Columbia Fire Department is responding to a reported fire at the Spring Hill GM plant. More to come. – ! $GM; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 11,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 171,215 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.14 million, up from 159,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.33M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 15,600 shares to 102,144 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 64,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,645 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR).

