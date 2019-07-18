General Mtrs Co (GM) Position Held by Brown Advisory Inc; 1St Source Bank Has Raised Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $490,776

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 9,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,686 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, up from 156,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 1.74M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES VIABILITY PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019; 07/05/2018 – India top court refuses to stay order against Monsanto on GM cotton patents; 26/04/2018 – NAFTA autos origin rules could hurt U.S. sales and exports- study; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS JAN-FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES +12 PCT Y/Y, VS -14.8 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 27/03/2018 – S.Korea’s due diligence on GM’s local unit going ‘smoothly’; 11/05/2018 – PSA’s Opel suspends staff buyouts after wave of departures; 02/04/2018 – Christian Post: MLB Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Brewers GM David Stearns Addresses Latest Ryan Braun Rumblings; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS COMMENTS ON LAYOFFS AT LORDSTOWN, OHIO PLANT; 27/04/2018 – New York Post: Yankees’ big tent prepared Angels GM for Ohtani circus

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 7,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $279.22. About 733,726 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Park Circle holds 2.6% or 99,100 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 897,703 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Btc Capital holds 0.28% or 47,520 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Gp Inc stated it has 41,520 shares. Shapiro Management Ltd stated it has 2.76M shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 138,383 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Lp, a New York-based fund reported 158,568 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of The West has 0.56% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Duff & Phelps Investment Management holds 13,910 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 20 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 162,719 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 41,700 shares or 0% of the stock.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 4,504 shares to 22,766 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,445 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

