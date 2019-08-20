General Mtrs Co (GM) Position Has Increased by Skytop Capital Management Llc; Chartist Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $5.34 Million as Valuation Declined

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 3 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694.49 million, down from 393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1806. About 1.47M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Gets a Turn in the Tech Hot Seat: Fully Charged; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 114.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 2.66M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 16/04/2018 – LYSOGENE SA LYS.PA – LYS-GM101 IND-ENABLING PRECLINICAL STUDY PROGRAM IN GM: INTENDS TO REPORT LONG-TERM RESULTS IN H2 OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – GM WILL INVEST OVER $100M TO UPGRADE FACILITIES FOR CRUISE AV; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS MAKING “GREAT PROGRESS” TOWARD ITS STATED GOAL TO ACHIEVE 10 PCT MARGINS IN ITS CORE BUSINESS – NY AUTO SUMMIT; 25/04/2018 – GM may raise investment plan for S.Korean unit; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS TO GROW BOTH IN THE UNITED STATES AND CHINA, AND THIS VOLUME INCREASE “WILL LEAD TO A 100 PCT INCREASE IN CADILLAC PROFITABILUITY OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS” – NY AUTO; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa Market Share 9%; 05/04/2018 – GM BREWERIES 4Q NET 246.7M RUPEES VS 103.2M; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – GM’s Cruise Unit Draws $2.25 Billion Investment by Softbank Fund; 16/04/2018 – GM bans business trips to South Korea amid labor discord

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,809 are held by Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Co. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 297,294 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stanley Capital Ltd Liability Com has 159,837 shares. Andra Ap owns 143,200 shares. Barry Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 5,466 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.21% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 411,176 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Narwhal stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,600 were reported by Kj Harrison & Partners. Natixis stated it has 1.05M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 307 shares. Ledyard State Bank has 0.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 14,647 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.17% stake.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 209,382 shares to 217,389 shares, valued at $33.28B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 93 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (SCHG).

