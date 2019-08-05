General Mtrs Co (GM) Market Valuation Rose While Great West Life Assurance Company Lowered by $1.10 Million Its Holding; Castine Capital Management Increases Stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH)

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 14,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 127,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 113,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 26,148 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 29,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.66 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 9.14M shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 16/04/2018 – LYSOGENE SA LYS.PA – LYS-GM101 IND-ENABLING PRECLINICAL STUDY PROGRAM IN GM: INTENDS TO REPORT LONG-TERM RESULTS IN H2 OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – REG-Panther Metals PLC: Notice of GM; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: Investment Boosts Plans to Commercialize AV Technology at Large Scale; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank to Invest First Tranche of $900M at Closing; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea Averts Bankruptcy After Breakthrough in Union Standoff; 07/03/2018 – India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; 11/04/2018 – S.Korea to complete due diligence on GM Korea by early May; 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM REPORTS PROPOSED SETTLEMENT IN GM IGNITION SWITCH SUIT

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 55,665 shares to 262,385 shares, valued at $37.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 27,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Partners Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bkd Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.27% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Amer National Registered Invest Advisor reported 0.16% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Allstate stated it has 88,042 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Alyeska Investment Lp stated it has 1.05M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.22% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 31,796 shares. Adage Prtn Gp Llc invested in 462,866 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership owns 1.02 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Raymond James And Associates reported 854,345 shares stake. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 530,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs reported 0.21% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 54,786 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd invested in 1.73% or 132,733 shares.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Declining Sales, This Is What Drove General Motors’ Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Upcoming Earnings Report for GM Stock Should Deliver Few Surprises – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “GM CEO to United Auto Workers: ‘Our collective future is at stake’ – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crossover and SUV Deliveries Surge at GM — and Ford Isn’t Far Behind – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FMBH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.02% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Citigroup reported 3,133 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 77,718 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Ameriprise reported 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% or 5,293 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) or 56,823 shares. Bessemer Gp invested in 14,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.01% or 7,583 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 31,644 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). 17,604 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Blackrock holds 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) or 667,819 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 135,457 shares.