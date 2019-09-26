General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding Raised by Narwhal Capital Management; Hussman Strategic Advisors Holding in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Lowered by $556,000

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 11,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 48,940 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 37,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 3.90 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – DE NYSSCHEN IS PRESIDENT OF GM’S CADILLAC UNIT; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants More Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles – CERAWeek Market Talk; 26/04/2018 – GM ANALYST CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 06/04/2018 – California proposes new rules for self-driving cars to pick up passengers; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ROOF MODULE PRODUCTION HAS BEGUN; PRODUCTION OF FOURTH GENERATION CRUISE AV EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FOCUS-GM banks on low-cost vehicles in Brazil as auto sales rise; 07/03/2018 – GM’s Chief Executive Mary Barra Promotes EVs: CERAWeek Update; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – MARIO SPANGENBERG, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST OPERATIONS, HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE JULY 1; 18/04/2018 – GM REPORTS $16.5B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 77,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 708,007 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Cont Ops EPS 95c; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Purchased Remaining 15% Ownership Interest in United Surgical Partners Intl; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.97M for 19.38 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 60,669 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 44,527 shares. Moreover, Continental Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.78% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Winslow Asset holds 218,458 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). The Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Smith Asset Grp LP holds 0.01% or 19,798 shares. James Research Inc owns 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 10,629 shares. Fincl Architects Inc reported 1,960 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 15,764 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Bancshares Of America De invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 77,014 shares. Moreover, Nantahala Mngmt Lc has 1.57% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 18,556 shares.

