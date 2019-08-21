General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd; As First Solar (FSLR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Masters Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 36,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 463,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $63.87. About 533,693 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 43.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 37,977 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 26,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 3.32M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Govt Set to Cut Monsanto’s GM Cotton Seed Royalties by 20 Percent; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENT TO BE MADE IN 2 TRANCHES; 11/03/2018 – KDB TO KICK OFF DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA TODAY: INFOMAX; 08/03/2018 – Monsanto wins approval in Brazil for GM soy seed lntacta2 Xtend; 08/05/2018 – Bridgestone Corporation Named 2017 General Motors Supplier of the Year; 15/03/2018 – GM Korea union leaders ready to accept salary freeze; 02/04/2018 – Autosoft Announces Integration With General Motors’ Online Service Scheduling; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS COMMENTS ON LAYOFFS AT LORDSTOWN, OHIO PLANT; 15/03/2018 – GM to invest $100 million to upgrade facilities to build self-driving cars; 13/04/2018 – GM’s South Korean unit said it lost $1.1 billion in 2017, its fourth straight yearly loss

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 705,000 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $84.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 353,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Titan Med Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Key Group Inc Holdg (Cayman) Limited reported 268,718 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 1.53 million shares. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% or 100 shares. Kwmg Limited Com invested in 0% or 99 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 776,625 shares. Vigilant Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 225 shares. Utah Retirement Systems, Utah-based fund reported 15,502 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 49,055 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Masters Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 463,905 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 10,703 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 3,800 were reported by Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation. Cap Fund Management invested in 14,384 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,820 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank stated it has 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Davenport & Limited Liability Com owns 178,967 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.12% or 11,035 shares. Kbc Nv reported 375,582 shares. Asset One Company Ltd invested in 0.15% or 728,228 shares. Smithfield Tru Com owns 441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 23,832 are held by Cibc Comml Bank Usa. Qs Invsts Lc owns 18,201 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2.14M were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Shapiro Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2.76 million shares. State Street stated it has 57.73 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. D E Shaw holds 0.07% or 1.51 million shares. Golub Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cadence Bancorp Na has 41,665 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.46% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).