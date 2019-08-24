General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding Has Boosted by Anchor Bolt Capital Lp; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lifted Stake in Visa (V)

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 936,086 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.73M, up from 927,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM: PROPOSED GM LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT MAY MEAN $1.14B PAYOUT; 16/04/2018 – Toyota to launch ‘talking’ vehicles in United States in 2021; 18/04/2018 – GM: Total of 47 Fincl Institutions From 15 Countries Participated in Broadly Syndicated Transaction; 07/05/2018 – IAC Group Recognized by General Motors as a 2017 Supplier of the Year; 31/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Softbank’s Vision Fund to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ self-driving vehicles unit; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS SOUTH KOREAN GOVT OFFICIALS WILL PARTICIPATE IN TALKS OVER THE WEEKEND TO HELP BROKER A LABOR AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE AUTOMAKER AND THE UNION; 19/04/2018 – Automaker GM’s standoff with workers in South Korea, a major export hub, could lead to bankruptcy; 13/04/2018 – GM sticks to April 20 deadline for Korea restructuring, unit logs $1 bln loss; 06/03/2018 – The auto plant that GM wants to close in South Korea requires nearly 60 hours to make a vehicle. Toyota Motor can make one in 24 hours and Ford needs only 21 hours

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 88.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 31,699 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 16,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.69 million shares to 118,099 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 808,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,615 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,701 shares to 37,249 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,474 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).