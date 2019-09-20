General Mtrs Co (GM) Holder Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Has Cut Holding by $1.67 Million as Share Value Rose; Pitcairn Company Has Trimmed Stake in Micron Technology (MU) by $313,310

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 43,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 479,299 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.47M, down from 523,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 5.54M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – GM president says ‘shared sacrifice’ needed to fix GM Korea; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS CFO ANDREW CARROLL TO TAKE GM NETWORK ROLE; 28/03/2018 – DE NYSSCHEN IS PRESIDENT OF GM’S CADILLAC UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Strong results for Fiat Chrysler and GM; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 08/03/2018 – GM’s Barra Urges Action to Boost Women in Science, Engineering; 10/05/2018 – GM TO MAINTAIN ITS STAKE IN S.KOREA UNIT AT OVER 35 PCT FOR FIVE YRS FROM 2023- S.KOREA; 06/03/2018 – Uber’s self-driving trucks haul cargo on Arizona highways; 07/03/2018 – Gilmer Mirror: CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra Speaks with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 8,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 18,793 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, down from 27,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 17.09 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy ‘Cheap’ Micron (MU) Stock Before Earnings, Despite Chip Price Worries? – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron Technology: Finally A Tangible Growth Driver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A ‘Better-Than-Feared’ Micron Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.51M for 30.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 70,675 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd invested in 469,416 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Stoneridge Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 44,335 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 20.80M shares. Brown Advisory owns 37,371 shares. 310,362 are owned by Private Asset Management. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Company owns 0.26% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 9,800 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 27,806 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 20,584 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oppenheimer & invested in 51,685 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 51,744 are owned by Connable Office Inc.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,730 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Oil Stocks Gain on Saudi Hit; GM Workers Strike – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Telenav Says GM Contact Unaffected By Deal Between Automaker, Google – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GM strike likely to continue into weekend – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GM Recall 2019: 3.4 Million Trucks and SUVs Recalled Over Brake Issues – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM closes Oshawa plant after parts run out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 58,616 shares to 80,154 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 122,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).