General Mtrs Co (GM) Holder Nexus Investment Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.25 Million; Hamel Associates Has Upped Boeing Co (BA) Position by $699,135

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 33,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,165 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33M, up from 406,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.31 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – GM increasing Chevy Bolt production in a step toward all-electric future: CEO Mary Barra #ceraweek; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL DESIGN, ENGINEER & MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW SMALL SUV FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes LLamasoft as a Top Supplier; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 07/05/2018 – India top court refuses to stay order against Monsanto on GM cotton patents; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Statement on GM Lordstown Announcement; 21/03/2018 – Govt official says GM Korea finds it hard to share information about global strategies; 18/04/2018 – A CITY MEDIA AB ACMED.ST – GETS ORDER VIA UNIT GM-GRUPPEN MOVING MESSAGE AB; 07/03/2018 – UAW-GM PARTNERS WITH NON-PROFIT BUILDON; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea agrees with union on salary freeze and cut to benefits

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 1,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 7,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. $5.03M worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 19,825 shares to 16,462 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.