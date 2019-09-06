General Mtrs Co (GM) Holder Harris Associates LP Has Trimmed Stake by $27.84 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Raised Stake by $1.92 Million

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 674,847 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.46 million, up from 664,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $219.27. About 835,688 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 752,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 61.66M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29B, down from 62.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 2.12M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Colts HC, GM Discuss Team’s Free Agent Signings; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q U.S. Market Share 17%; 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 percent; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA FIN MIN SAYS MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND PARTIES INVOLVED IN GM KOREA ISSUE NEEDS SWIFTLY AGREE ON BURDEN SHARING; 14/03/2018 – Jeff Robertson, Former CEO of Airbus DS Communications, Joins RapidSOS as GM of Public Safety; 19/04/2018 – Automaker GM’s standoff with workers in South Korea, a major export hub, could lead to bankruptcy; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS JAN-FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES +12 PCT Y/Y, VS -14.8 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “8 Secondary Stock Offerings Total Up to $3 Billion That Has to Be Sold – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “FPL has restored power to all customers impacted by Hurricane Dorian – GuruFocus.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Solar Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,674 shares to 353,178 shares, valued at $88.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,695 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability owns 1,802 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dorsey Wright Assoc accumulated 14,613 shares. 18,071 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 2.00M shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0.26% or 293,989 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 0.43% or 6,045 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Llc stated it has 1,410 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cls Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,623 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 11,730 are owned by Johnson Financial Gp. Bender Robert Assocs reported 0.45% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 5,815 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 118,518 shares.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.58B for 5.12 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 13,035 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $137.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 3.73M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.81M shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Auto Manufacturers Invest In A Carless Future – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UAW preps for battle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Nonfarm Payrolls Take Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “General Motorsâ€™ (NYSE:GM) Barra Says Meeting with President Trump was â€œproductive and valuableâ€ – Live Trading News” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.