General Mtrs Co (GM) Holder Btc Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Fiera Capital Has Lowered Its Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holding as Shares Rose

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 32,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 47,520 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 79,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 3.57M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM 1Q Earnings Are ‘Solid’ and ‘on Plan’ Says CFO Stevens (Video); 23/04/2018 – GM Korea agrees with union on salary freeze and cut to benefits; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA, KDB AGREE ON BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURE TO CUT DEBT; 09/04/2018 – Enel to Sell Power From First U.S. Wind Farm in Illinois to Bloomberg and GM; 02/04/2018 – Christian Post: MLB Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Brewers GM David Stearns Addresses Latest Ryan Braun Rumblings; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA COURT RECEIVERSHIP DECISION DELAYED TO MONDAY; 20/04/2018 – Joe White: GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 13/03/2018 – GM Plans Airbnb-Type Program for Cars (Video); 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q North America Adj EBIT $2.2B; 23/04/2018 – GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 22,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 49,097 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 71,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 66,251 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45,392 shares to 469,258 shares, valued at $89.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 121,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,926 shares to 112,867 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.