General Mtrs Co (GM) Holder American Assets Investment Management Cut Stake; Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Market Value Rose While Keating Investment Counselors Decreased Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 56,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 80,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 1.40M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 09/04/2018 – Fierce Medical: AstraZeneca taps Owlstone for breath biopsy services; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 07/05/2018 – Adviser urges investors to revolt over AstraZeneca bonuses; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca receives regulatory boost for oncology drugs

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 153,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 3.29M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 03/04/2018 – GM Scraps a Standard in Sales Reporting; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 05/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE GM FINANCIAL CONSUMER AUTOMOBILE RECEIVABL; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea, union will continue talks until Monday afternoon – union official; 31/05/2018 – GM: $1.35B OF INVESTMENT IS SUBJECT TO GM CRUISE DEPLOYING AVS; 08/05/2018 – S.KOREA FINMIN SAYS ENSURES 10 YEARS OF GM KOREA’S BUSINESS IN THE COUNTRY; 17/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer meets with Suns GM, owner; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Mets GM and players are sick of Matt Harvey’s partying; 06/04/2018 – California proposes new rules for self-driving cars to pick up passengers; 04/04/2018 – GM SAYS “SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA”

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 24.84 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 26,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).