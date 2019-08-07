General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) Shareholder Artal Group Sa Trimmed Its Holding; Shikiar Asset Management Has Increased Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Holding by $1.04 Million

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.10 million, down from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in General Mtrs Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 757,765 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/03/2018 – GM EXEC BARRY ENGLE URGES UNION CONCESSIONS, GOVERNMENT SUPPORT IN S.KOREA BY APRIL 20 – UNION; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM, South Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 billion; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS JAN-FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES +12 PCT Y/Y, VS -14.8 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 05/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE GM FINANCIAL CONSUMER AUTOMOBILE RECEIVABL; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 03/04/2018 – Chicago Bus Jrnl: WBBM-Channel 2’s pick for GM surprises employees; 28/03/2018 – GM’S JOHAN DE NYSSCHEN SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 07/03/2018 – GM China vehicle sales in February up 7.8 pct y/y; 07/03/2018 – GM Urges Electric-Car Credit Extension to Room of Oil Executives; 26/04/2018 – General Motors Records $942 Million Pretax Charge From Korea Restructuring

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 27,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 105,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 70,102 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 3,291 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 3.47 million shares stake. Moreover, Century has 0.06% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 0.2% or 55,559 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 25,000 shares. 1,090 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Kennedy Capital Management reported 175,867 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 17,778 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 12,900 shares. Honeywell Inc invested 1.31% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Moreover, Legal & General Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 679,288 shares. First Foundation owns 984,526 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 718 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Replimune Group Inc by 150,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).