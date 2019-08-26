General Motors (GM) Stock Rose While Rockshelter Capital Management Trimmed by $579,013 Its Position; Pnc Financial Services Group Boosted Holding in K12 (LRN)

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 15,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 272,148 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 287,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.83 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 22/03/2018 – WPP’s Team Ford Appoints Preuss to Lead Public Affairs; 09/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 27, 2018; 01/05/2018 – INTEVA PRODUCTS NAMED 2017 GM SUPPLIER OF YEAR; 26/04/2018 – GM CLOSED GUNSAN PLANT; CUTS HEADCOUNT TO ABOUT 13K FROM 17K; 07/03/2018 – Gilmer Mirror: CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra Speaks with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan; 13/03/2018 – GM CEO meets with U.S. regulators on fuel efficiency rules; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Ally dealer floorplan loan ABS; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Honors Ushr as Winner of Supplier Innovation Award; 28/03/2018 – GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 15/03/2018 – GM Move Follows More Than a Year of Building Test Vehicles for Self-Driving Technology

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 4656.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 83,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 85,617 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 351,360 shares traded or 35.03% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 10/04/2018 – Admired High School Principal Joins CMS Technology Partners K12 Education Division; 25/04/2018 – Fuel Education’s Stride and Summit Math Adaptive Solutions Win BESSIE Award; 16/05/2018 – Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 23/04/2018 – DJ K12 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRN); 15/03/2018 – Fuel Education Enhances its Adaptive Learning Solution that Rewards Learning with Games to Provide Deeper lnstruction for Students; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME OF $46 MLN TO $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q REV. $232.9M, EST. $227.0M; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $43 MILLION TO $47 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 22,945 shares to 490,991 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 3,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,660 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.