General Motors (GM) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Rockwell Intl (ROK) Stock Price Declined While Orleans Capital Management Boosted Holding by $749,000

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Intl (ROK) by 109.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Rockwell Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $157.44. About 764,009 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 15,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 272,148 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 287,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 5.22 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – GM ESTABLISHES A NEW $2.0B 364-DAY FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – Auto industry lawyers warn automated driving hype will be a legal matter; 06/03/2018 – Uber’s self-driving trucks haul cargo on Arizona highways; 17/05/2018 – MECP: Mechan Controls Plc: GM Statement; 26/04/2018 – GM ANALYST CALL ENDS; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s GEAC orders more field trials of GM mustard to check impact on honey bees – Business Standard; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL DESIGN, ENGINEER & MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW SMALL SUV FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 08/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @RamTrucks & @ChevyTruck’s Deep Discounts Signal an Old-Pickup Price War ‘Still room to up the ante’ $GM; 24/04/2018 – DoE-Energy Effic: Headlights vs. Highlights: Season Four of Better Buildings SWAP Showcases General Motors and L’Oréal USA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co State Bank reported 21,819 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc reported 2,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities holds 0.04% or 28,527 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset New York holds 480 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 4,374 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii owns 2,490 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Com holds 704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.2% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 62,538 shares. Fil Limited reported 1 shares. Peapack Gladstone, a New Jersey-based fund reported 33,072 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 36,282 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks owns 3,868 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested in 0.02% or 2,674 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,253 shares. 85,180 are owned by Dnb Asset As.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). B Riley Wealth Inc reported 7,843 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One reported 728,228 shares. Victory Mgmt accumulated 299,013 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability reported 173,345 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd accumulated 26,126 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 138,383 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc owns 20,175 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc holds 2.59M shares. Gru One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1,707 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.58% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moore Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 891,649 shares.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 6.73 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

