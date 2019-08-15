General Motors Company (GM) Stake Maintained by Ar Asset Management Inc; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Churchill Management Has Raised Its Holding

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 17,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 15,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $272.9. About 1.43 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 141,380 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 106,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 9.68M shares traded or 15.66% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM’s Korean Labor Union Ratifies Deal That Will Save $400M-$500M in Annual Costs; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES VIABILITY PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019; 20/04/2018 – S.Korea will consider injecting funds into GM Korea for investment -Yonhap; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT AMMANN SAYS APRIL 20 DEADLINE TO AGREE ON LONG-TERM RESTRUCTURING OF SOUTH KOREA AUTO UNIT; 09/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 29, 2018; 18/04/2018 – GM’S EX-CADILLAC CHIEF CITES `PHILOSOPHICAL DIFFERENCES’; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN SAYS BY PHONE

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG) by 690 shares to 20,969 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,125 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division owns 108,882 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Principal Finance Group Inc invested in 1.86 million shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 954,067 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd owns 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1,121 shares. Bruce And Communications stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.95% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 126,789 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.72% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 72,387 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.66% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 134,661 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 0.1% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 168,507 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited stated it has 177,830 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh has 162,719 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation owns 357,097 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 573,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.