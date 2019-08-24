General Motors Company (GM) Holder Denali Advisors Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; Tealwood Asset Management Has Lowered Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 383,600 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, down from 431,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 17/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 11/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS FOR BAYER-MONSANTO DEAL ADDRESS COMPETITION CONCERNS FOR SUPPLY OF GM COTTON SEEDS AS IT IS MERGER TO MONOPOLY IN SA; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 issuer rating to Nexteer, withdraws CFR and upgrades bond rating; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – PLANS TO COMMERCIALIZE CRUISE AV IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – GM – GM KOREA EXPECTS TO REALIZE $400 MLN – $500 MLN IN ANNUAL COST REDUCTIONS THROUGH PLANT CLOSURE, LABOR & OTHER EFFICIENCIES; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea fails to reach wage deal with union; 07/05/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO SALES POST +4.8 PCT GROWTH IN APRIL FROM MARCH – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH TOTAL SALES DOWN 19 PCT Y/Y; 14/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA BY END-APRIL; 13/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Statement on GM Plan to Cut Shift at Lordstown

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 42.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 6,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 661,807 shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diker Ltd owns 0.45% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 20,019 shares. Snow Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 15,118 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.14 million shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 164,666 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 3.21M shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 4.51% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kj Harrison Prns holds 8,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 22,277 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd Llc invested in 2.9% or 954,067 shares. D E Shaw Co owns 1.51M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 10,232 shares. 33,036 were reported by Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Co. Knott David M reported 0.07% stake. Kingstown Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3.81% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 500,000 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 15,478 shares.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Navistar Cuts Medium-Duty Truck Production In Ohio – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GM +3% after solid quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Motors Earnings: What to Expect – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global (NASDAQ:CDK) by 107,300 shares to 118,400 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc. by 179,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 758,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 27.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison And Prtn owns 5,300 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.88% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4.80 million shares. Nomura Holdings Inc stated it has 4,527 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. South State Corp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Chevy Chase Tru owns 281,276 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 96,043 shares. Provident Inv Mngmt owns 117,874 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Incorporated holds 1,695 shares. Ftb owns 2,325 shares. First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 0.03% or 17,893 shares. 136 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 417 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 11,548 shares to 58,908 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.