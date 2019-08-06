General Motors Company (GM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is a company in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

General Motors Company has 78.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 32.64% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand General Motors Company has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.78% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have General Motors Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors Company 0.00% 23.40% 4.00% Industry Average 166.08% 10.78% 3.98%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting General Motors Company and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors Company N/A 38 6.56 Industry Average 2.72B 1.63B 12.09

General Motors Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio General Motors Company is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for General Motors Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors Company 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 7.00 4.00 3.00 2.80

General Motors Company presently has a consensus target price of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.24%. The potential upside of the rivals is 40.68%. The analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that General Motors Company is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Motors Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Motors Company -1.32% 4.1% 4.1% 3.2% 7.09% 20.6% Industry Average 8.69% 10.23% 7.09% 26.49% 19.63% 51.61%

For the past year General Motors Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of General Motors Company are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, General Motors Company’s peers have 2.60 and 2.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. General Motors Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Motors Company.

Risk & Volatility

General Motors Company has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, General Motors Company’s rivals have beta of 1.35 which is 34.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

General Motors Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

General Motors Company’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors General Motors Company.