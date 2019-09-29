General Motors Company (GM) Analysts See $1.89 EPS; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Lowered Lockheed Martin (Put) (LMT) Holding By $4.57 Million

Analysts expect General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report $1.89 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.07% from last quarter’s $1.87 EPS. GM’s profit would be $2.70B giving it 4.95 P/E if the $1.89 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, General Motors Company’s analysts see 15.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 6.65 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU HUIFEN-A DEPUTY GM ARRESTED ON ENVIRONMENTAL VIOLATIONS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. vehicle recalls fall to lowest level since 2013 – agency; 31/05/2018 – GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 15/03/2018 – GM TO BUILD PRODUCTION VERSIONS OF CRUISE AV IN MI PLANT; 18/04/2018 – GM: Total of 47 Fincl Institutions From 15 Countries Participated in Broadly Syndicated Transaction; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Giants’ crucial draft decision similar to the one ex-GM faced; 27/03/2018 – S.Korea’s service sector growth expected as domestic consumption recovers; 28/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 07/03/2018 – Times of India: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) (LMT) stake by 68.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 12,600 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 5,800 shares with $2.11 million value, down from 18,400 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) now has $109.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 725,316 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 Million U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control; 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.28 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity. $509,534 worth of stock was bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Friday, August 9.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 412,481 shares to 413,171 valued at $22.68 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) stake by 24,553 shares and now owns 258,863 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was raised too.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Management Ltd reported 2,986 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Lc Delaware accumulated 56,807 shares. Liberty Cap has 860 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc owns 653 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma accumulated 0.42% or 2.84M shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.7% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 1,754 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 603 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 3,741 shares. James Inv owns 0.5% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 18,835 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A New York invested in 11,081 shares. Waverton Invest Ltd holds 235,976 shares or 4.32% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has invested 2.78% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Haverford Tru reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Asset One reported 156,489 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $42000 highest and $35600 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is -0.70% below currents $387.87 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $37900 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $37000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold General Motors Company shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.69% stake. Raymond James And invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Franklin Res reported 23.40 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Hldg Lc reported 400 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A stated it has 700 shares. Essex Financial accumulated 5,864 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Green Square Cap Limited Liability holds 0.94% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 39,327 shares. Twin Focus Cap Partners Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 6,441 shares. Paradigm Asset Comm Ltd holds 0% or 31,100 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 309,186 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Blume Capital Mgmt has 2.23% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 114,321 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 151,400 shares. Levin Strategies L P, a New York-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Rockshelter Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.43% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Among 2 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $4800 lowest target. $58’s average target is 55.00% above currents $37.42 stock price. General Motors had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by:

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $53.43 billion. The firm operates through GM North America, GM Europe, GM International Operations, GM South America, and GM Financial divisions. It has a 5.96 P/E ratio. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Opel, Vauxhall, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.