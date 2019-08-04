General Motors Co (GM) to pay $0.38 on Sep 20, 2019; Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (WTT) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 0.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 6 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 7 sold and trimmed stakes in Wireless Telecom Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.10 million shares, down from 5.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wireless Telecom Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:GM) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. General Motors Co’s current price of $39.78 translates into 0.96% yield. General Motors Co’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 7.89M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 03/04/2018 – GM Scraps a Standard in Sales Reporting; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q North America Adj EBIT $2.2B; 29/05/2018 – U.S. NEW-VEHICLE RETAIL SALES WOULD BE UP 3% IN MAY WITHOUT SELLING DAY ADJUSTMENT – J.D. POWER & LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 26/04/2018 – KDB SAYS TO ISSUE CONDITIONAL LETTER OF COMMITMENT TO GM ON FRIDAY; 27/04/2018 – New York Post: Yankees’ big tent prepared Angels GM for Ohtani circus; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES VIABILITY PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019; 26/04/2018 – General Motors: North America on Track to Sustain 10% Full-Yr Margin; 02/04/2018 – GM Korea proposes halting one shift at No.2 plant in Bupyeong -internal union letter; 15/03/2018 – GM WILL INVEST OVER $100M TO UPGRADE FACILITIES FOR CRUISE AV

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.42 billion. The firm operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial divisions. It has a 6.34 P/E ratio. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Among 4 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $44 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold General Motors Company shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 177,830 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 853,534 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 2.39 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com invested in 11,116 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 0.11% or 108,882 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 39,323 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank holds 81,041 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Regal Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 5,622 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First Mercantile Tru holds 2,580 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Co reported 2 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.12% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Sequoia Advsr Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. M&R Management has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0.48% or 164,666 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $69,814 activity.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 12,443 shares traded. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (WTT) has declined 21.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WTT News: 12/03/2018 Wireless Telecom 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 12/03/2018 – Wireless Telecom 4Q Rev $12M; 11/05/2018 – X-Square Capital Buys 1.2% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc; 19/04/2018 – Boonton Strengthens Its Position as the Peak Power Measurement Leader with Introduction of the 4500C, its Next Generation Peak; 09/05/2018 – Wireless Telecom 1Q Rev $13.3M; 09/05/2018 – Wireless Telecom 1Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – Wireless Telecom Sees 2Q Rev $12.25M-$12.75M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Wireless Telecom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTT); 09/05/2018 – WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.02; 12/03/2018 – WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes radio frequency and microwave products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $32.59 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It currently has negative earnings. It creates and makes a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector.