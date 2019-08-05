General Motors Co (GM) to pay $0.38 on Sep 20, 2019; Stratasys (SSYS) Has 1.29 Sentiment

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:GM) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. General Motors Co’s current price of $39.78 translates into 0.96% yield. General Motors Co’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 9.14M shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 09/05/2018 – GM KOREA’S DEAL WITH UNION TO LEAD TO CUTS IN LABOUR COSTS BY 3.7 TRLN WON OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS -S.KOREA; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 26/04/2018 – KDB SAYS TO ISSUE CONDITIONAL LETTER OF COMMITMENT TO GM ON FRIDAY; 31/05/2018 – Softbank’s Vision Fund to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ self-driving vehicles unit; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM; 06/03/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise February 20, 2018; 07/05/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO PRODUCTION POSTS -0.5 PCT GROWTH IN APRIL FROM MARCH – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS TALKS WITH UNION COLLAPSED; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S

Stratasys Inc (SSYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 62 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 48 cut down and sold stakes in Stratasys Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 29.32 million shares, up from 28.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Stratasys Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 37 Increased: 33 New Position: 29.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. for 164,200 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 564,138 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has 0.29% invested in the company for 50,000 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 874,603 shares.

Stratasys Ltd. provides three-dimensional printing and additive manufacturing solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products; and for the direct manufacture of end parts. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The Company’s 3D printing systems utilize its patented fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. It has a 293.33 P/E ratio. The firm offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

The stock decreased 4.24% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 798,628 shares traded or 32.27% up from the average. Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has risen 46.02% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SSYS News: 02/05/2018 – Stratasys Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 50c; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS LTD SSYS.O – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD TO SUPPORT MANAGEMENT OF COMPANY UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 27/03/2018 – Leading French Pharmaceutical Co Achieves Full Return on Investment Within First Yr of Installing Stratasys Production 3D Printer; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 17/04/2018 – MakerBot Launches Teacher Certification Program, First Training for 3D Printing Curriculum; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: LESEMAN, LLC v. STRATASYS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1453 – 2018-04-18; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS LTD – LEVIN WILL PROVIDE ONGOING CONSULTANCY SERVICES TO COMPANY FOLLOWING HIS RESIGNATION, AS NEEDED; 02/05/2018 – STRATASYS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 8C; 18/04/2018 – Stratasys Rolls out Industry Certification Program in North America, Designed to Bridge the Additive Manufacturing Skills Gap

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.42 billion. The firm operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial divisions. It has a 6.34 P/E ratio. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold General Motors Company shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26.