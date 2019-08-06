General Motors Co (GM) to pay $0.38 on Sep 20, 2019; JUPITER MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (JMXXF) Shorts Down By 56.75%

JUPITER MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:JMXXF) had a decrease of 56.75% in short interest. JMXXF’s SI was 251,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 56.75% from 580,800 shares previously. With 38,200 avg volume, 7 days are for JUPITER MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:JMXXF)’s short sellers to cover JMXXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:GM) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. General Motors Co’s current price of $39.01 translates into 0.97% yield. General Motors Co’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 9.07M shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 14/03/2018 – FACTBOX-GM Korea opens its books to seek financial support from S.Korea; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO ASK GM TO CUT INTEREST RATE ON LOANS MADE TO GM KOREA; 19/03/2018 – GM’s March 2025 Fixed Rate Note Expected With EUR500M Deal Size; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST IN GM CRUISE IN TWO TRANCHES; 06/04/2018 – S.Korea urges GM, union to reach wage deal swiftly; 31/05/2018 – GM WILL ALSO INVEST $1.1B IN GM CRUISE UNIT; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO SALES POST -13.4 PCT GROWTH IN FEBRUARY FROM JANUARY – ANFAVEA; 15/03/2018 – GM TO BUILD PRODUCTION VERSIONS OF CRUISE AV IN MI PLANT; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 18/04/2018 – GM: Total of 47 Fincl Institutions From 15 Countries Participated in Broadly Syndicated Transaction

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. The company has market cap of $489.04 million. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GM Expects Faster Earnings Growth as Pickup Sales Rebound – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Upcoming Earnings Report for GM Stock Should Deliver Few Surprises – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why General Motors Stock Gained 16% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Motors: Too Much Downside From Here – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Motors Earnings: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold General Motors Company shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Co Inc stated it has 7,519 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Finemark Natl Bank & Tru owns 7,795 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc reported 1.11 million shares. Eos Management L P has 0.19% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 15,750 shares. Gp One Trading L P invested in 0% or 1,707 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt invested in 97,633 shares. Cap Investors holds 0.95% or 106.05 million shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Llc holds 0% or 400 shares. Amer International Group Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Harris Assocs Lp stated it has 4.2% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co has 177,830 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 163,502 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,150 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 43,300 shares.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.85 billion. The firm operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial divisions. It has a 6.21 P/E ratio. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Among 4 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup.