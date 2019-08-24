General Motors Co (GM) to pay $0.38 on Sep 20, 2019; Frontier Communications (FTR) Had 0 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Frontier Communications Corporation has $4 highest and $1 lowest target. $2.70’s average target is 264.57% above currents $0.7406 stock price. Frontier Communications Corporation had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Cowen & Co maintained Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. See Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) latest ratings:

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:GM) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. General Motors Co’s current price of $36.06 translates into 1.05% yield. General Motors Co’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/04/2018 – General Motors Honors Ushr as Winner of Supplier Innovation Award; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY OF $19.4B AT MARCH 31; 09/05/2018 – Autoliv: GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – Times of India: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – GM: Orion Plant Will Continue to Build Chevrolet Bolt EV, Sonic; 07/03/2018 – GM China vehicle sales in February up 7.8 pct y/y; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN SAYS BY PHONE; 18/04/2018 – General Motors: Johan de Nysschen Leaving to Pursue Other Interests; 24/04/2018 – GM: [KBS News Breaking News] Korea GM Labor & Management to Propose Wage and Collective Negotiation – ! $GM

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to residential, business, and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $78.04 million. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to residential customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, data and optical transport, and voice services, as well as Multiprotocol Label Switching and Time Division Multiplexing services to small business, medium business, and larger enterprises, as well as sells customer premise equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Frontier Communications Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 17 shares or 6.25% more from 16 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1 are owned by Ruggie Capital Grp. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR).

More notable recent Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Should Investors React To Frontier Communications Corporation's (NASDAQ:FTR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "4 Worries Facing Frontier Communications – Seeking Alpha" published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Frontier Communications Remains Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha" on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Will Frontier Communications (FTR) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq" published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Frontier -18.7% after $5.45B goodwill writedown – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 10.85% or $0.0901 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7406. About 1.53 million shares traded. Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has declined 73.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FTR News: 26/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS & CWA WEST VIRGINIA REACH TENTATIVE PAC; 22/05/2018 – FRONTIER IS SAID TO TALK WITH BONDHOLDERS AFTER FAILED AUCTION; 09/04/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARTNERS WITH CALIFORNIA SECRETARY OF S; 07/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS – INTENDS TO OFFER, IN A PRIVATE TRANSACTION, $1.6 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SECOND LIEN SECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – Frontier Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FRONTIER’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING, OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – Frontier Comm: Tentative Agreement to Be Submitted to Workforce for Ratification Vote; 06/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP – TENDER OFFERS WILL BE FUNDED BY CO FROM PROCEEDS OF AN ANTICIPATED DEBT FINANCING; 07/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES FRONTIER TO ‘B’; MAINTAINS STABLE OUTLOOK; RAT; 06/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS – EACH OF TENDER OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Auto stocks drop on tariff escalation – Seeking Alpha" on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "GM Expects Faster Earnings Growth as Pickup Sales Rebound – Yahoo Finance" published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "GM and Ford model for global recession possibility – Seeking Alpha" on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "GM +3% after solid quarter – Seeking Alpha" published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) – 5 Earnings Season Takeaways For Auto Investors – Benzinga" with publication date: August 14, 2019.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.48 billion. The firm operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial divisions. It has a 5.74 P/E ratio. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 47.89% above currents $36.06 stock price. General Motors had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $44 target.