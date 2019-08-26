General Motors Co (GM) Shares Rose While Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake by $1.28 Million; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position Has Increased by Anchor Capital Advisors Llc

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 34,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 166,283 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 200,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 2.10M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – GM: Total of 47 Fincl Institutions From 15 Countries Participated in Broadly Syndicated Transaction; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Retaining 80.4% Stake in GM Cruise; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 26/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Panthers GM Marty Hurney Vows Not To Trade Future First Round Pick; 09/05/2018 – GM to locate new Asia-Pacific headquarters in S.Korea – government; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA, UNION FAIL TO REACH WAGE DEAL – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN; 31/05/2018 – GM also will make a fresh $1.1 billion investment into GM Cruise Holdings; 20/04/2018 – S.Korea will consider injecting funds into GM Korea for investment -Yonhap; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO SALES POST -13.4 PCT GROWTH IN FEBRUARY FROM JANUARY – ANFAVEA; 09/05/2018 – GM’S OVERSEAS OPERATIONS TO BUY MORE PARTS FROM S.KOREAN SUPPLIERS – MINISTRY

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 1043.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 177,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 193,980 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66M, up from 16,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.21. About 835,745 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 47,102 shares to 54,887 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Holdings Inc by 55,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 3,089 shares to 214,613 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 33,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,838 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).